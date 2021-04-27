LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A one-time stimulus payment of up to $1,200 is headed for all qualifying Californians, but only after their 2020 tax returns have been filed.

The Golden State Stimulus payment is aimed at supporting low-income Californians and helping those who have suffered a hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments will not be scheduled until each 2020 tax return is processed.

To qualify, Californians must be living in the state for more than half the year, and be a resident on the date payment issued, be ineligible to be claimed as a dependent, have filed their 2020 taxes, and qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit or make less than $75,000. Californians with an income of less than $66,000 in 2020 are eligible to file their taxes for free through myfreetaxes.com, a site from United Way.

Those who qualify will receive either a $600 payment, or $1,200 for joint filers. The Golden State Stimulus is a one-time benefit, so to receive it, residents must file their 2020 tax returns by Oct. 15, 2021.

Californians who have already filed their 2020 taxes could begin seeing their stimulus payments via direct deposit before the end of April. Paper checks will be mailed out between four and six weeks after the 2020 tax return is filed. For people who file their tax returns after Friday, allow up to 45 days after your return has been processed for direct deposits, and up to 60 days for a paper check.

Go to the Franchise Tax Board’s site for more information about the Golden State Stimulus.