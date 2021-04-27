LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney said Tuesday during the singer’s latest conservatorship hearing that she wanted to address the judge in court.
It was not immediately disclosed what the 39-year-old pop star wanted to say on the record, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny scheduled a June 23 hearing on the status of the conservatorship. Penny did not specifically say whether she would hear what Spears had to say on that date.
Other issues scheduled to be heard Tuesday — including unspecified accounting issues, petitions for fees to be paid by the Spears estate and various motions to seal documents — were postponed. A July 14 hearing has been set to handle those matters.
Samuel Ingham III, the entertainer’s attorney, said that he and Vivian Thoreen, the attorney for Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, had been working on a “global resolution” of accounting issues and expected to have an agreement soon. Thoreen said she and her client planned to file an updated fees petition.
Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008. Currently, Jamie Spears and the Bessemer Trust Co. are the conservators of the Spears estate and share management of her business affairs. Ingham has previously said his client would be happier without her father involved.
Many of Spears’ fans have actively participated in an online campaign to “Free Britney,” calling for an end to the oversight of her life and affairs.
Attorneys for Jamie Spears have repeatedly insisted he has done excellent work managing his daughter’s finances.
A documentary released in February took a deep dive into her career, controversial conservatorship case and the rise of the #FreeBritney movement.
