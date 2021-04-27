LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people who were killed in a shooting spree stretching from downtown Los Angeles to Fullerton have been identified Tuesday by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.
Police believe the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee was the gunman in three separate drive-by shootings early Tuesday in Exposition Park and downtown Los Angeles.
One of those shootings hit 25-year-old Alexis Carbajal, who was sitting in his car in the drive-thru of a Starbucks. Carbajal was shot several times and declared dead at the scene. His wife was with him in the car, but she was not hurt.
Minutes later, 41-year-old Mingzhi Zhu of South Pasadena was shot while driving his Cadillac Escallade at Figueroa and 7th streets. He was driving for Uber and had been on his way to pick up a passenger.
"The senseless acts of violence that took the lives of two innocent people, including Mr. Mingzhi Zhu who was on his way to pick up a rider, is heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their families," Uber said in a statement.
The suspect, who has not been identified, led police in a pursuit into Orange County, A spike strip eventually disabled the vehicle on the westbound side of the 91 Freeway. The suspect was ultimately killed in a shootout with police officers.