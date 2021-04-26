LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A couple living in Knoxville, Tenn. is suspected in dozens of fraud cases, stealing at least $675,000 in EDD benefits.
Jessica Sanchez, 36, and 29-year-old Charles Hutchinson, are being held by authorities in Knoxville, Tenn. They will be extradited to California to stand trial in connection with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's fraud and cyber crimes case.
Authorities say that Sanchez linked to 42 separate personal identifying information profiles and is believed to be responsible for more than $675,000 in EDD benefits by way of ATM cash withdrawals, purchase transfers, and teller cash withdrawals, as of December 2020. Her use of a stolen identify led investigators to determine she had moved to the Knoxville, Tenn. area, according to sheriff's officials.
A search warrant was served on Sanchez's home on April 22, when Knoxville investigators found evidence, including fraudulent debit, credit, and gift cards; counterfeit credit cards, ledgers of personal information, and a large bag of methamphetamine, sheriff's officials said. Hutchinson, also an identified suspect in the fraud investigation, was detained during the search of Sanchez's home. Authorities say he was captured on several ATM cameras making unauthorized withdrawals from the fraudulently opened EDD accounts.
LA County sheriff’s fraud investigators say they believe Sanchez and Hutchinson may have more victims. Anyone with information about the case, or Sanchez or Hutchinson, can call Detective Trent Thurber of the sheriff’s Fraud and Cyber Crimes Bureau at (818) 576-8862.