LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protesters gathered outside the French consulate in Century City Sunday to demand justice for a woman who was murdered half a world away.
Signs demanding "Justice for Sarah" were for Sarah Halimi, who was killed in Paris four years ago. The 65-year-old retired doctor was tortured and murdered by her neighbor.
Many believe Sarah was killed because she is Jewish. But in the last few weeks, a French court ruled her killer will not have to stand trial because he smoked marijuana before the crime.
"This is not about religion, it's basic justice," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. "I mean, smoke weed? And get out of jail free for whatever you might do? That's the end of democracy, not the beginning of one."
The protest in Century City weas just one of many that took place around the world. At one protest in Paris, a quarter of a million people gathered demanding justice for Halimi.