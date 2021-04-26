ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death Sunday night in Anaheim and the suspect remains at large.
The shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. in the 200 block of East Clifton Street, according to Anaheim police. Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
The suspected gunman, identified as 39-year-old Fernando Garcia, remains on the loose. He is considered armed and dangerous.
A photo of the suspect has been released.
There was no immediate word on a motive in the killing or whether it was gang-related.