THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A horse has died after a heroic effort to rescue the animal from where she had fallen down a Thousand Oaks hillside.
Sara, a 25-year-old, horse fell down a hillside Sunday morning and became wedged against a retaining wall, according to the Thousand Oaks Fire Department. A large animal rescue team was deployed to help the 1,000-pound horse.
With a veterinarian keeping watch, firefighters used pulleys and ropes to pull Sara from her “precarious position” and hoisted her to the top of a hill. The horse appeared to have gotten one or more legs wedged in a retaining wall above another home.
Unfortunately, Sara did not survive the fall.
Unfortunately, Sara did not survive the fall.
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 25, 2021
"Not the kind of update we were hoping for, but sadly, the horse has succumbed to her injuries despite the best efforts of the firefighters and the vet on the scene," a tweet from the Ventura County Fire Department's spokesperson said.
It’s not clear how or why Sara fell down the hillside.