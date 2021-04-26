RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police believe a Riverside man charged with 20 counts of sexually abusing children may have more victims.
Eliezer Job Mendoza, 45, was arrested on April 16 and has since been charged with 20 counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 10. Mendoza is being held on $3 million bail.READ MORE: Judge Denies Request To Delay Shelter Offer To Skid Row’s Homeless
The investigation into Mendoza began earlier this month when a female victim came forward to report she had been sexually assaulted by him starting in 2010, according to Riverside police. Detectives looking into the report uncovered four more female victims who were assaulted when they were minors.READ MORE: Horse Dies After Major Effort To Rescue Her From Fall Down Thousand Oaks Hillside
Police say the sexual assaults against the five minors happened between 2004 and 2016 at homes where Mendoza lived in the 5300 block of El Molino Avenue and the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue in Riverside. The victims included relatives and young family friends who lived in these areas.MORE NEWS: Shots Fired By Police At Riverside Gas Station, No One Struck
Detectives believe Mendoza may have more victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with more information about Mendoza or the investigation can contact Detective Christi Arnold at (951) 353-7945 or via email at CArnold@RiversideCA.gov.