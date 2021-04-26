ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Monday night marked the first time in 13 months that the Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland was lit up.
Disney fans were rejoicing at the sight ahead of the park’s limited reopening on Friday.
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Monday night marked the first time in 13 months that the Sleeping Beauty castle at Disneyland was lit up.
Disney fans were rejoicing at the sight ahead of the park’s limited reopening on Friday.
Disneyland announced on Facebook that starting Tuesday, the park will have a soft opening for cast members families and Friday it opens to the general public with a few limitations.
Superfans say they had to wait hours online to get tickets.
“Being back here, being part of it, seeing everything, feeling everything, smelling popcorn, I’m gonna go inside and kiss the ground,” said Disney cast member Chris Schmidt.
Soon, Disneyland and California Adventure will open at 25% to 35% capacity.