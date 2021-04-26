RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) – Nobody was injured Monday when a crane tipped over into the roof of a Rancho Palos Verdes home while the homeowners were inside.
Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to the home located in 30000 block of Cartier Drive, near Hawthorne Boulevard, at about 4:20 p.m., public information officer Henry Narvaez said. The crane was at the residence to install mental columns for a solar field in the backyard when it tipped over.
The exact cause of the accident is unclear, but CBSLA’s Desmond Shaw, reporting overhead from Sky2 Chopper, said it appears that the crane’s rear support on the driver’s side of the large truck collapsed, which may have led to the accident.
The exact cause of the accident is unclear, but CBSLA's Desmond Shaw, reporting overhead from Sky2 Chopper, said it appears that the crane's rear support on the driver's side of the large truck collapsed, which may have led to the accident.

Cal/OSHA investigators were called to the scene because the accident occurred during a construction job, and Firefighters were standing by and would begin removing the crane once the investigation has ended.