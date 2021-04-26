LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Voted to a four-year term in 2018, Gov. Gavin Newsom could potentially be voted out of office in just a few months. The Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday that organizers of the recall Newsom campaign collected enough valid signatures to force a new election this fall.

The last California governor to be recalled was Gray Davis, ousted in 2003, and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. Organizer of the recall effort are hoping for a similar outcome.

“We’re very emotional right now. I mean, this is a historic day in California history,” Randy Economy, who helped spearhead the move to recall Gov. Newsom, told CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom.

The group RecallGavin2020 gathered 1.6 million signatures, about 100,00o more than necessary, from California voters unsatisfied with the governor’s performance.

“I think when you put one man in charge of the fifth largest economy in the world and there’s no checks and balances, you get to the point of where we are today. And that’s why people are angry and that’s why people took upon themselves to do the heavy-lifting to get this thing on the ballot,” Economy said.

Last month, Gov. Newsom launched a political committee to raise money against the effort, which quickly released an ad attacking the recall organizers.

Responding over Twitter Monday, Gov. Newsom re-posted the ad and wrote, “This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. There’s too much at stake.”

This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we’ve made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. READ MORE: Los Angeles Public Library Set To Launch Phase 2 Of Its Reopening Plan There's too much at stake. pic.twitter.com/5ZEszlrcYl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 26, 2021

“In a state of 40 million people, you have to assume that there are at least a million and a half Californias who don’t like the governor,” Political expert and publisher of “California Target Book,” Darry Sragow, told CBSLA. “This is a real election and if there’s one thing you know in politics – we’ve seen it over and over again – there are no guarantees. Anybody who can predict the outcome of an election is kidding themselves. So, he needs to take it very seriously because this is a run for his life.”

Voters will be asked two questions on the ballot: “Should Governor Newsom be recalled?” and “If yes, who should replace him?” The votes of the second question will only be tallied if more than half of the votes on the first question say yes.

So far, three Republicans have announced their campaigns. They are former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox who ran and lost to Newsom in 2018, and former reality-TV star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner who joined the race last week.

The Secretary of State and the Lt. governor will decide a date for the election, with most political experts expecting it to happen sometimes in November.