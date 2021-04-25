FONTANA (CBSLA) – A woman that was abandoned as an infant met her biological siblings for the first time Sunday after searching for them for decades.
In 1990, Jessica Hicks was left in a business park in Irwindale and saved by a good Samaritan who found her and got her to a hospital.
After years of wondering what happened and who her family is, she was finally able to track down two of her siblings: her half brother, David, and half-sister, Nicole, on her father’s side.
The three met in Fontana Sunday. It was a reunion three decades in the making.
“I feel so grateful,” Hicks said through tears during the reunion.
Hicks, 30, found out she was adopted when she was 18-years-old. She did not know why until she read a newspaper article about the incident.
The article from May 7, 1990, said a 'sunburned infant was found wrapped in a blue blanket in bushes near a business complex.'
Hicks has reached out to her biological mother through multiple messages but has not heard back. Her biological father is deceased.