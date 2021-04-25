HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The 93rd Oscars are being presented Sunday evening in a ceremony originating primarily from Union Station in Los Angeles. Here is a list of winners so far:

-The Oscar for best original screenplay has gone to Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.”

-The Oscar for best-adapted screenplay has gone to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for “The Father.”

-The Oscar for best international feature film has gone to Denmark’s “Another Round.”

-The Oscar for best-supporting actor has gone to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

-Best makeup and hairstyling has gone to Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

-Achievement in costume design has gone to Ann Roth for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

-Best director has gone to Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland.” She’s the first woman of color to ever win the award.

-Achievement in sound has gone to Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh for “Sound of Metal.”

-Best live-action short film has gone to “Two Distant Strangers” by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe.

-Animated short film has gone to “If Anything Happens I Love You,” by Will McCormack and Michael Govier.

-Best documentary feature has gone to “My Octopus Teacher,” by Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster.

-Visual effects has gone to Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher for “Tenant.”

-Best supporting actress has gone to Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari.”

