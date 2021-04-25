LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — The search is on for a suspect in a deadly shooting in La Puente.
The shooting unfolded at the Centra Mercado mini-mall on Amar Road around 7 p.m. Saturday. It was there that authorities say an argument started inside a store between the victim and gunman that spilled outside into the parking lot.READ MORE: An Oscars Unlike Any Other To Get Underway Sunday
Once outside, the argument turned physical at which point one person pulled out a gun and struck the other individual over the head. Then, the other individual pulled out his gun and a shootout unfolded.READ MORE: Dodger Stadium Section For Fully Vaccinated Fans Sold Out
One person was shot, identified as a 26-year-old man. He died at the scene.
“No innocent civilians were injured. We are seeking the public’s help for a male Hispanic. He was last seen on foot right in the area,” said Lt. Barry Hall of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.MORE NEWS: Man Shot To Death In La Puente
The night prior, another shooting unfolded less than a mile away. In that scenario, the victim was walking down the street when an assailant got out of a vehicle and opened fire. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.