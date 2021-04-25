LANCASTER (CBSLA) – One of two people rushed to an area trauma center from a multi-vehicle traffic crash Sunday in Lancaster later died, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. in the area of 30th Street West and West Avenue M-4, the California Highway Patrol reported.READ MORE: LA County Reports 408 New Cases of COVID-19, Drop In Hospitalizations
Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 9:55 a.m. rushed two people to an area trauma center, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The two people transported to the area trauma center had been ejected from a vehicle.READ MORE: Mudslide Reported On Southbound Lanes Of Malibu Canyon North Of PCH
The CHP reported at 10:25 a.m. that 30th Street West, between West Avenue M-4 and M-8, would be closed for an unknown duration.MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Father To 8 In Riverside
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)