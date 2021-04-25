LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 6-year-old boy that was missing Sunday evening was found safe, Los Angeles Police Department officers said.
Wilshire fficers were looking for Menachem Goldberg who went missing from the 300 block of North Orange Drive. Sky9 chopper is live over the scene at Hancock Park.
According to police, the 6-year-old had an argument with his father on Sunday and left the house. Officials do not suspect foul play, but there is a frantic search for the missing child.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans and is pictured here.