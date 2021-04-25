Mother’s Day is just around the corner and we have some ways you can elevate your gift!

Flowerboy Project

824 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Stella of Flowerboy Project in Venice loves to collaborate on flower arrangements, but is also happy to let you do your own thing. In her artisan boutique, you can grab some stems to make your own bouquet or let Stella handle it for you. Her only ask is that you give some insight into the person receiving the flowers – what colors do they like, what’s their vibe? From there, she’ll whip up a unique, personalized bouquet. And don’t be afraid to tell her what you don’t like, that’s part of the process. At Flowerboy, they also serves up delicious coffees (try the Rose coffee) so you can sip and shop, or just hang out. She’s simply there to welcome you into her space and as she puts it, to explore “individual shades of color and a montage of tastes.”

A Date at the Movies!

As theatres are slowly reopening, they are ready to welcome Mom with some special perks for Mother’s Day!

In Long Beach, the Art Theatre was voted the #1 Independent Theatre in Los Angeles. Plus their latest renovation added a natural wine bar, Art Du Vin, so you can treat Mom to a glass before the show.

The flagship Landmark Theatre in West LA offers blockbusters and indie films, and at the Landmark Lounge they are serving up film-themed cocktails and appetizers to enjoy before the show.

At IPIC in Pasadena, you can give Mom maximum pampering as their in-theater dining and cocktail program delivers it all right to your premium seats for a completely indulgent experience. Their Mother’s Day special includes a $5 glass of Piper-Heidsieck champagne and shrimp tacos!