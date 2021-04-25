LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to and within the EU this summer.
However, no timetable for travel was provided, nor any details about how US tourists will have to prove that they've received vaccinations.
Travelers at LAX on Sunday had mixed reactions about the announcement.
“If an individual is fully vaccinated,” John Ragis, a UK resident told CBSLA, “then I think you should allow international travel, absolutely.”
Ryan Cooley, though, said he while he understands the reasoning behind proving your vaccination status, he feels that it may be a little bit of gatekeeping, telling people where and when they can do something.
“…it is a little odd to me,” he said.
Officials are still discussing how to make vaccine certificates technologically possible so that they can be read in different countries.
