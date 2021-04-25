CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A Defund the Police rally at City Hall Sunday in Culver City was held as the city prepares to present its budget later in the week.
A group called West LA 4 Black Lives organized the event, which drew supporters and counter-protestors alike.
"I would like to see the city defund the police and reallocate the money and I would also like the city council to re-budget so that the community has a say, a real say in what happens," an organizer for West LA 4 Black Lives told CBSLA.
Another small group opposed to police budget cuts staged a counter-rally.
“We’re here to support our police against the cop haters, the race baiters that are exploiting the death of George Floyd to defund our police, and we think that’s totally wrong,” Robert Zirgulas, an organizer for the Culver City Kennedy Democrats, said.