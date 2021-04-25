RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 42-year-old father to eight and grandfather to six in Riverside.
Oran Wheaton-Esclovon of Riverside died at a hospital on March 20, 2021 as a result of a drive-by shooting in the 3600 block of Douglass Avenue. It was there that authorities received calls of the shooting. A second victim struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital but survived.
While investigating, Isaiah Jahfaree Lewis, 18, of Colton was identified by authorities as the shooting suspect.
Lewis has been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and weapons violations. Lewis’ bail has been set at $2 million.
"It was also determined the victim was not part of any gang nor was he the intended target in the shooting," authorities said in a press release, indicating that the suspect is an alleged gang member.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information was asked to call Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213 or Detective Trevor Childers at (951) 353-7130.