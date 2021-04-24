LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Saturday, President Joe Biden became the first US President to formally recognize the hundreds of thousands of killings and deportations of Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as “genocide.”
Former presidents have avoided using the term for fear of alienating Turkey, a US ally.
Biden used a presidential proclamation to mark the announcement Saturday. April 24 is the annual commemoration of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
Los Angeles is home to the largest population of people of Armenian descent outside of Armenia and has regularly hosted large marches to remember the tragic events from 1915 to 1923 as a calculated effort to wipe out Armenians.