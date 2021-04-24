CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a shooting at 2:37 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes.

Video from the CBSLA helicopter showed a person lying in the street with a sheet on top. A public information officer is on the way to the scene, LAPD added.

READ MORE: See The Full 2021 Oscars Nominations List

Sunset Boulevard is shut down in the area. It is unknown when it will reopen.

READ MORE: President Biden Formally Recognizes Armenian Genocide On 106th Anniversary

The circumstances around the shooting are still unclear.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

MORE NEWS: President Biden On Saturday Formally Recognized The Killing Of Armenians By The Ottoman Empire In The Early 20th Century As Genocide, A First For US Presidents

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)