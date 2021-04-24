HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a shooting at 2:37 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Hollywood, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes.
Video from the CBSLA helicopter showed a person lying in the street with a sheet on top. A public information officer is on the way to the scene, LAPD added.READ MORE: See The Full 2021 Oscars Nominations List
Sunset Boulevard is shut down in the area. It is unknown when it will reopen.READ MORE: President Biden Formally Recognizes Armenian Genocide On 106th Anniversary
The circumstances around the shooting are still unclear.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)MORE NEWS: President Biden On Saturday Formally Recognized The Killing Of Armenians By The Ottoman Empire In The Early 20th Century As Genocide, A First For US Presidents
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)