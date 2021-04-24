LA PUENTE (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death Saturday evening in La Puente.
The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 13900 block of Amar Road, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Meza said.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation and could not immediately provide additional details, he said.
Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
