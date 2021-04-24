LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At Banc of California Stadium Saturday, a limited number of non-socially distanced seats will be provided to fully vaccinated members of LAFC’s fan club during their game against the Seattle Sounders.
LAFC's Independent Supporters Union has 3,252 members. The devoted section of seats will mark the first time fans can cheer without having to maintain physical distance, though masks are still required at all times, except when eating or drinking.
Outside of the North End, where fully vaccinated section is located, all LA County COVID-19 protocols, including physical-distancing, will remain in place.
In order to get a seat in the special section, fans 16 and older are required to have documentation showing that at least two weeks has past since receiving their final vaccine dose. Children aged 2 to 15 must must have documentation showing a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.
There will also be a vaccination clinic for fans and nearby residents, which will be until 2 p.m. in the adjacent Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, though registration is required.