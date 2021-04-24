LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials at the Los Angeles County Health Department announced Friday that vaccine providers with doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine can resume administering it after a panel at the CDC voted Friday to end the vaccine’s pause.President Biden On Saturday Formally Recognized The Killing Of Armenians By The Ottoman Empire In The Early 20th Century As Genocide, A First For US Presidents
Use of the vaccine came under scrutiny and was ultimately paused after three women died from a rare clotting disorder brought on by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In total, there were 16 reported cases of severe clotting among women. Seven of them remain in the hospital. One man was also diagnosed with similar symptoms.READ MORE: Homeowners In Duarte Barricaded Themselves In Their Home After A Bear Entered The Residence Through An Open Door
In LA, there are 13,000 available doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with additional access to another 25,000 doses from the state if needed. Residents who prefer the single-shot vaccine will likely be able to find appointments for it in the coming days.
MORE NEWS: A Man Is In The Hospital After A Deputy-Involved Shooting In South LA At 67th St. And Hooper Ave. Friday