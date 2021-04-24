LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crowds of hundreds gathered Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills and Hollywood to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Attendees were also celebrating a proclamation by President Joe Biden Saturday morning that formally recognized the hundreds of thousands of killings and deportations of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923 as “genocide.”
Biden becomes the first US President to make this landmark distinction. Former presidents have avoided using the term "genocide" for fear of alienating Turkey, a US ally.
LA is home to more than 200,000 people of Armenia descent, making it the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia.
At Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire and La Cienega Boulevards, crowds waved Armenian and American flags. A rally was planned outside the Turkish Consulate at 8500 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hill Police tweeted at 1:22 p.m. that Wilshire Boulevard was temporarily closed in both directions, from La Cienega to Stanley Drive, though it has since been opened.
In Hollywood, another crowd of hundreds converged on Hollywood Boulevard near Western Avenue.
