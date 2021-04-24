LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tickets are sold out for the portion of Dodger Stadium set aside for Saturday evening’s game for fans who are fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

A team official called the game between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres a “trial run” for the vaccination zone, which will seat 500 fans Saturday.

“With all the circumstances today I would definitely feel more comfortable,” said Hannah Yi, a Dodger fan. “I’m vaccinated, my family is vaccinated so that’s definitely something I would be interested in.”

The Dodgers hope to utilize vaccination zones more broadly in the future to allow the team to safely increase capacity and allow more fans to enjoy Dodger baseball, the official said.

Sections 166LG and 168LG for Saturday’s game are reserved for fully vaccinated fans — those who had their final vaccine dose at least two weeks ago — and children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the game.

Children under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Face coverings must be worn in the fully vaccinated-only section, except while actively eating and or drinking in the ticketed section.

Social distancing will not be required in the sections and fans will be seated directly next to other parties.

In the rest of Dodger Stadium, fans are seated in physically distanced pods of two to six people, with unused seats cordoned off. The need for social distancing has reduced the number of fans at Dodger Stadium to about 15,000 per game in the 56,000-seat stadium.

