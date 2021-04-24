DUARTE (CBSLA) – A family in Duarte barricaded themselves in a room on Friday after discovering a bear had walked into the their house.
The bear was in the house for more than an hour, ransacking the family’s kitchen pantry and even entering their bedroom.
“I was terrified. I’m still shaking. I don’t know how I’m going to sleep tonight,” Barbara Rogers, the homeowner, told CBSLA. “I mean, he can’t get back in. We’re not going to ever leave that door open again.”
When police arrived, the bear was still in kitchen. Before animal control could get to the scene, the bear left on its own.