SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and several more wounded in a shooting in downtown San Diego late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred in the busy Gaslamp Quarter at around 10:30 p.m.
San Diego police initially responded to a report that a restaurant employee had been shot a few blocks from Petco Park, according to KGTV-TV.
Officers arrived to find one person dead at the scene. Three others were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, KGTV reported. Their conditions were unconfirmed.
Two people were taken into custody, KGTV reported. The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were unclear. The crime scene appeared to have spanned several blocks.