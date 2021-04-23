CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Hawthorne woman faces charges of elder abuse for allegedly using the accounts of an elderly woman living at the Fountain Valley retirement where she was working at the time.

(credit: CBS)

Monica Krebs, 48, was arrested Wednesday, according to Fountain Valley police. Jail records show she is no longer in custody.

Krebs was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Wells Fargo account of a 79-year-old woman suffering from severe dementia. Investigators believe Krebs charged about $2,000 in unauthorized purchases over several weeks in 2019, police officials said.

Fountain Valley police say the elderly woman was a resident of the Seaside Terrace Retirement Community, where Krebs was employed at the time.

Anyone who believes they may also be a victim of Krebs can contact Fountain Valley police at (714) 593-4485.