FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Hawthorne woman faces charges of elder abuse for allegedly using the accounts of an elderly woman living at the Fountain Valley retirement where she was working at the time.
Monica Krebs, 48, was arrested Wednesday, according to Fountain Valley police. Jail records show she is no longer in custody.READ MORE: Unoccupied Panga Boat Found, Towed In Near Rancho Palos Verdes
Krebs was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Wells Fargo account of a 79-year-old woman suffering from severe dementia. Investigators believe Krebs charged about $2,000 in unauthorized purchases over several weeks in 2019, police officials said.READ MORE: CDC Recommends Resuming Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
Fountain Valley police say the elderly woman was a resident of the Seaside Terrace Retirement Community, where Krebs was employed at the time.MORE NEWS: $10K Reward Offered To Find Killer Of Hiker Gerald 'Myles' Purdue; Body Was Left In Culvert On Mt. Baldy
Anyone who believes they may also be a victim of Krebs can contact Fountain Valley police at (714) 593-4485.