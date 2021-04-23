LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man has climbed a 150-foot construction crane off Hollywood Boulevard and is refusing to come down.
Police and firefighters were called to the 4850 West Hollywood Boulevard at about 6 a.m. in response to a single patient behavioral emergency – a man who has climbed a construction crane. It’s not clear why he climbed the approximately 150-foot crane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Hollywood Boulevard has been shut down between Berendo Street and Kenmore Avenue, in the vicinity of Barnsdall Park, until further notice. Authorities say motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternative routes in order to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.