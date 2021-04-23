CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A 61-year-old Westminster man was arrested at his home Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin Galetto was arrested just after 6 a.m. while federal agents executed a search warrant at his home, according to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Dalton.

Dalton did not say why Galetto was arrested. But his arrest was connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the halls of Congress as lawmakers prepared to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Galetto is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday afternoon in federal court in Santa Ana.

