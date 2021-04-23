WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A 61-year-old Westminster man was arrested at his home Friday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Kevin Galetto was arrested just after 6 a.m. while federal agents executed a search warrant at his home, according to FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Dalton.READ MORE: Man Climbs To Top Of 150-Foot Construction Crane Off Hollywood Boulevard
Dalton did not say why Galetto was arrested. But his arrest was connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the halls of Congress as lawmakers prepared to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner Announces Calif. Governor’s Run: 'I'm In!'
Galetto is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday afternoon in federal court in Santa Ana.MORE NEWS: Former Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford Pleads Guilty To Perjury In Corruption Case
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)