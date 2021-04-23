LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — State transportation officials announced a “swarm” of maintenance operations this weekend at various locations throughout Los Angeles County.
Caltrans maintenance crews will be on multiple highways to remove litter and debris, weed abatement, guardrail repair, graffiti removal and tree trimming.
During the work, drivers are warned that connectors and ramps may be fully closed.
Crews will be performing maintenance work at the following locations on Saturday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:
- I-605 at Angell Street and Flatbush Avenue in Norwalk;
- Eastbound Route 60 from Rosemead Blvd. to Santa Anita Ave. off-ramp in South El Monte;
- Southbound Route 57 at Arrow Highway in San Dimas;
- Westbound I-210 from Grand Ave. to Azusa Ave. in Azusa and Glendora;
- Eastbound I-210 from Route 118 to Van Nuys Blvd. in Los Angeles.
On Sunday, crews will also perform maintenance work at the following locations between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.:
- I-605 at Angell Street and Flatbush Avenue in Norwalk;
- Westbound Route 60 at Santa Anita Ave. gore and bridge in South El Monte;
- Eastbound I-210 HOV Lane in Arcadia;
- Eastbound I-210 from Route 118 to Van Nuys Blvd. in Los Angeles.
Nearby on and off-ramps may be closed intermittently, but no two ramps will be closed consecutively.
Drivers can check highway closures on the Caltrans Quickmap.