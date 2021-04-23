MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — A $10,000 reward was offered Friday for information in the killing of a hiker on Mt. Baldy last month.
Gerald "Myles" Purdue, 63, of San Bernardino, was found shot to death at Mile Marker 3.09 Mount Baldy Road just before 2 p.m. on March 25.
Two people who had stopped in the same turnout found the body in a culvert less than 60 yards from where Purdue’s car was parked. The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, with no other shootings reported in the area in the past six months, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall said. Investigators have no motive in the shooting.
"It really is a mystery why he was shot," Hall said. "It's very unusual for this to have happened."
Purdue was slightly handicapped, but he was still an avid hiker who frequented the Mt. Baldy area, according to Hall. He is survived by an adult son and daughter who do not live in the area.
Investigators are particularly interested in a dark-colored, four-door sedan that was seen parked behind Purdue's car, just before the body was found.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting can contact sheriff’s detectives O’Brien or Dimmitt at (323) 890-5500.