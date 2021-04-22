LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The two largest university systems in California say they want to require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to campuses this fall.
The joint plan was announced Thursday, but will not go into effect until one of the three vaccines available in the U.S. receive full approval from the FDA.READ MORE: Natural Gas Leak Reported In Downey; People Advised To Avoid Area
“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employee more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country,” CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro said in a statement.READ MORE: DEA To Hold National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day This Saturday
Students planning to return to a UC campus this fall will need to update their immunization records to indicate whether they have been vaccinated, or have an approved exception or medical exemption. Unvaccinated students returning to campus can get help getting access from a student health center, but special protections may be required, UC and CSU officials said.MORE NEWS: Riverside County District Attorney's Office Will Dismiss Murder Charge Against Kimberly Long
“Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end,” UC President Michael Drake said in a statement.