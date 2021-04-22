IRVINE (CBSLA) — Irvine-based Taco Bell is jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon.
The restaurant is testing a meat alternative taco ahead of an expected launch of some new offerings featuring Beyond Meat.
Want in on a little secret? We’re testing our new Cravetarian Crunchy Taco, only at our 14042 Red Hill Ave., Tustin, CA location until April 29 or while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/ZRN5DLJyzB
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 22, 2021
The fast-food company is calling it the Cravetarian Crunchy Taco and it’s only available until April 29.
The main ingredient is plant-based protein from peas and chickpeas.
For now, the new taco is only being sold at the Taco Bell in Tustin on Red Hill Avenue.