By CBSLA Staff

IRVINE (CBSLA) — Irvine-based Taco Bell is jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon.

The restaurant is testing a meat alternative taco ahead of an expected launch of some new offerings featuring Beyond Meat.

The fast-food company is calling it the Cravetarian Crunchy Taco and it’s only available until April 29.

The main ingredient is plant-based protein from peas and chickpeas.

For now, the new taco is only being sold at the Taco Bell in Tustin on Red Hill Avenue.