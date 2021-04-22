CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County announced Thursday that all mega-POD COVID vaccination sites will accept walk-ups without an appointment until April 26.

Starting Thursday, residents 16 and older can visit one of the county’s eight meg-POD sites to get vaccinated while supplies last.

Below are the eight sites offering walk-ups until April 26:

  • The Forum in Inglewood
  • The Balboa Sports Complex in Encino
  • College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita
  • Cal State Northridge in Northridge
  • Eugene A Obergon Park in Los Angeles
  • Pomona Fairplex in La Verne
  • L.A. County Office of Education in Downey
  • Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center in Palmdale

People are asked to bring a photo ID and proof of living or working in L.A. County.

Minors must bring a parent or guardian with them.

More info can be found at VaccinateLACounty.com.