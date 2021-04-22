LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County announced Thursday that all mega-POD COVID vaccination sites will accept walk-ups without an appointment until April 26.
Starting Thursday, residents 16 and older can visit one of the county's eight meg-POD sites to get vaccinated while supplies last.
Below are the eight sites offering walk-ups until April 26:
- The Forum in Inglewood
- The Balboa Sports Complex in Encino
- College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita
- Cal State Northridge in Northridge
- Eugene A Obergon Park in Los Angeles
- Pomona Fairplex in La Verne
- L.A. County Office of Education in Downey
- Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center in Palmdale
People are asked to bring a photo ID and proof of living or working in L.A. County.
More info can be found at VaccinateLACounty.com.