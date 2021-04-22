LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The largest community of tiny homes has opened at Alexandria Park in North Hollywood.
The strip of land alongside the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood has long been a place where homeless people have set up camp. The former homeless encampment has been transformed into a village of tiny homes with enough space to house 200 homeless people.
“This is a life changing moment, to go from living in a tent on a sidewalk, to living in your own private, secure, hygienic space,” Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian said.
"This is a life changing moment, to go from living in a tent on a sidewalk, to living in your own private, secure, hygienic space," Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian said.

The City of Los Angeles built the tiny home village, but it will be run and operated by Hope of the Valley. Each structure offers privacy, security, and a home base where people can connect with services and eventually make their way into permanent housing.
The opening of the Alexandria Park village comes a day after a federal judge ordered the city to clear Skid Row and an audit of the city’s homeless funding.
The opening of the Alexandria Park village comes a day after a federal judge ordered the city to clear Skid Row and an audit of the city's homeless funding.

The city will likely challenge that ruling, but that court case won't stop the city's work in housing the homeless.
“If everybody has good intentions, let’s not do theatrics, let’s not do, you know, throwing stones at each other, let’s actually continue doing the work, and for anybody that thinks that work isn’t being done, I invite them to places like this today,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at Alexandria Park’s’ opening.