LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold its semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday at numerous locations in the Southland and throughout the country.
During the event, people can turn in their expired, unused prescription medications for proper disposal.
“DEA’s October 2020 Take-Back Day brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs,” the DEA said in a statement.
“Over the 10-year span of Take-Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs,” the DEA reported. “With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.”
The agency will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
However, items that will not be accepted for collection are:
- liquids, including intravenous solutions;
- syringes and other items classified as “sharps”; and
- illegal drugs.
Authorities will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations, provided the lithium batteries are removed.
The drop-off sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24. To find a location near you, visit deatakeback.com.
