LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint early Thursday morning after a pursuit with a stolen car on the 710 Freeway ended in a foot chase in a residential neighborhood in East Los Angeles.
The chase began just after 4:30 a.m. when Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies spotted a stolen vehicle.
The pursuit wound its way onto the northbound 710 Freeway before the suspects exited the freeway and bailed from the car.
After a foot chase, the suspects were arrested at gunpoint in the area of Betty Avenue and East 5th Street.
California Highway Patrol also took part in the pursuit.
The suspects were believed to be a man and a woman, the sheriff's department told CBSLA. It's unclear if they were armed.
Their names, the charges they face and the exact details of how the pursuit began were not confirmed.