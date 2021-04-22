LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One of the busiest interchanges in Southern California will be shut down for a full 55 hours next weekend to allow for the construction of two arches.

A 2.5-mile section of the 101 Freeway from the 10/101 split to the 5/10/101 interchange just east of downtown Los Angeles will be shut down starting at 10 p.m. Friday, April 30. The closure is scheduled to end Monday, May 3 at 5 a.m.

The construction of the arches is part of the $558 million Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project. They arches will be 10 feet wide with a span of 300 feet, and will be lit up with LED lights that can change colors. The closure will also allow Caltrans to repair guard rails, signs and pavement in the area, and fill potholes, while a contractor will repair broken slabs in the southbound lanes.

Northbound 5 Freeway traffic from out of Orange County will be detoured onto the northbound 710 Freeway to the westbound 10 Freeway and onto the northbound 110 Freeway, where drivers can get back onto the 5 Freeway. Traffic from the westbound 60 Freeway from Pomona approaching the 5/10/101 interchange will be redirected onto the northbound 710 Freeway to the westbound 10, then onto the northbound 110 Freeway.

Southbound 101 traffic out of the San Fernando Valley will be detoured onto the southbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10, where they can reach the southbound 710 and reach the 5 Freeway.