LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA sophomore Johnny Juzang has declared for the NBA draft, but he wants to keep his options open when it comes to his education.

Juzang, 20, announced he would enter the NBA draft with a tweet Tuesday. However, he says he will also retain his collegiate eligibility.

“For many years, I’ve dreamt about playing professional basketball,” Juzang said in a composite image tweeted alongside blue and yellow heart emojis for UCLA’s colors. “I am going to continue to work and give the passion I always have and see where it takes me. I’ll then make an informed decision. Blessings!”

Juzang was named second-team all-conference in the Pac-12 after a productive season in which he averaged 16 points per game. But he exploded in last month’s NCAA tournament, scoring 137 points in six games, the second-highest figure in UCLA history, helping UCLA advance to the Final Four.

Mick Cronin, the head coach of UCLA’s men’s basketball team, said in his own tweeted statement that the team and the university will support Juzang in his future decisions.

"We all support @JohnnyJuzang and, for that matter, all of our players in the future who are making these types of decisions …" – @CoachMickCronin#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/0JQF7JuI5a — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) April 20, 2021

“I will work closely with Johnny and his family on fact-finding and anything else we can do to support them in this process,” Cronin said. “I ask our fans to be understanding as these young men all love UCLA but also deserve the right to explore their professional status.”

Juzang is not the first to play professionally in his family. His older brother, Christian, was a point guard for Harvard University and now plays for the Vietnam Basketball Association.