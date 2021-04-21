POMONA (CBSLA) – A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after officers in Pomona found a gun in a vehicle that had been stopped for lighting equipment violations.
Members of the Pomona Police Department's Major Crimes Task Force stopped the vehicle about 8:35 p.m. near Mission Boulevard and East End Avenue and a passenger told officers he had a gun in the vehicle, according to Cpl. K. Gutierrez.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a gun and loaded magazine, Gutierrez said.
The passenger, identified as Kiwan Brown of Pomona, was arrested and booked at the Pomona city jail.
