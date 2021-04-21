CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19 Vaccine, KCAL 9, lancaster, Palmdale

ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBSLA) — People 16 and older living or working in Los Angeles County can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time, the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

Registration for COVID-19 appointments will be completed on-site.

READ MORE: Porto's Bakery Getting Ready To Open Northridge Location

Vaccination sites accepting walk-ups include:

READ MORE: LA Restaurants To Only Give Out Plastic Utensils By Request Under New Ordinance
  • Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center
    3850 East Avenue S
    Palmdale, CA 93550
    7 days a week 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Palmdale Metrolink Station
    39000 Clock Tower Plaza Dr.
    Palmdale, CA 93550
    (18 and older only)
    Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Lancaster Metrolink Station
    44812 Sierra Hwy
    Lancaster, CA 93534
    (18 and older only)
    Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To learn how to make an appointment at other vaccination sites visit http://www.VaccinateLACounty.com or http://www.VacunateLosAngeles.com for Spanish.

Those without internet access, who can’t use a computer, or those over 65, can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment.

MORE NEWS: Torrance Woman Arrested In Mistaken ID Revenge Murder Of NorCal Rapper

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status, the county said.