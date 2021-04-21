ANTELOPE VALLEY (CBSLA) — People 16 and older living or working in Los Angeles County can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time, the L.A. County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Registration for COVID-19 appointments will be completed on-site.
Vaccination sites accepting walk-ups include:
- Palmdale Oasis Recreation Center
3850 East Avenue S
Palmdale, CA 93550
7 days a week 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Palmdale Metrolink Station
39000 Clock Tower Plaza Dr.
Palmdale, CA 93550
(18 and older only)
Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Lancaster Metrolink Station
44812 Sierra Hwy
Lancaster, CA 93534
(18 and older only)
Tuesdays through Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
To learn how to make an appointment at other vaccination sites visit http://www.VaccinateLACounty.com or http://www.VacunateLosAngeles.com for Spanish.
To learn how to make an appointment at other vaccination sites visit http://www.VaccinateLACounty.com or http://www.VacunateLosAngeles.com for Spanish.

Those without internet access, who can't use a computer, or those over 65, can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment.
Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status, the county said.