By CBSLA Staff
BURBANK (CBSLA) — The National Football League has partnered with Disney to create a collection of NFL-themed T-shirts featuring some beloved characters.

The tees feature Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and Avengers characters combined with your favorite NFL teams.

Among the collection is the Mickey QB Tee and the Avengers Throwback Tee.

The Star Wars shirts include the Rebels Team Tee featuring Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia.

Meanwhile, the Empire Team Tee features Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Storm Troopers.