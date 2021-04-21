BURBANK (CBSLA) — The National Football League has partnered with Disney to create a collection of NFL-themed T-shirts featuring some beloved characters.
The tees feature Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and Avengers characters combined with your favorite NFL teams.
Kick off the NFL season with a new collection of apparel featuring Mickey Mouse and your favorite characters! Watch the NFL Draft on April 29 on @ESPN and see more from the new collection on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/PjbMyf5CaR pic.twitter.com/PwW5l8HFsk
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 20, 2021
Among the collection is the Mickey QB Tee and the Avengers Throwback Tee.
The Star Wars shirts include the Rebels Team Tee featuring Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia.
Meanwhile, the Empire Team Tee features Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Storm Troopers.