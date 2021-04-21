LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The famous Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades reopens Wednesday for the first time in more than a year.
While the villa reopens, the other Getty Museum location — Getty Center overlooking the 405 Freeway in Brentwood –remains closed, but is expected to reopen in late May.
Among the highlights will be the Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins, which had been slated to open back in March of 2020, just days after the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of all museums across Los Angeles. It runs through Aug. 16.
Reservations, which are free, must be made in advance. Reservations as of Wednesday were already sold out through at least May 3.
Under state guidelines, museums in Los Angeles County must limit capacity to 50%.
The Getty Villa is located along the Pacific Coast Highway overlooking the ocean.