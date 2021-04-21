UPLAND (CBSLA) — A litter of kittens who were apparently born in the attic space of an Upland home got a helping hand from San Bernardino County firefighters.
The distinctive sound of meowing could be heard from the attic of a home in the 1100 block of Deborah Street in the San Antonio Heights area of Upland. Firefighters who responded Tuesday morning were at first unable to find the kittens in the attic area accessible from inside the home.
"We could hear the kittens up in the wall, however, when we went in the attic, there was no way to get to that void space," San Bernardino County Fire Engineer Anthony Muscarello said.
So firefighters had to climb on top of the home and cut through the roof to access the home's vaulted ceiling, which was inaccessible to the rest of the home. The seven kittens, who were found on top of insulation, were scooped out one by one.
The kittens’ mother, who apparently got in through a small hole in the roof, was not found. So the kittens were taken by the homeowners to the Upland Animal Shelter.