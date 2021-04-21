BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Burbank Police Department Wednesday released video in last month’s fatal police shooting of 30-year-old David William Kahler of Las Vegas.

The fatal shooting happened at about 5:20 a.m. March 8 at the Quality Inn Burbank Airport, 2255 N. Buena Vista Street after police were called out for reports of a child wandering the parking lot alone in shorts and without shoes.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 7-year-old boy sitting on a curb. The child said he was waiting for his father, who was later identified as Kahler, the boy’s stepfather.

According to police, Kahler and the child had been involved in a car accident on the 5 Freeway in a vehicle suspected of being stolen out of Las Vegas and had left the scene, walking to the hotel parking lot.

Surveillance video from the hotel appears to show Kahler attempting to enter a white pick-up truck that hotel staff said did not belong to him. Kahler then left the child alone and was captured on traffic camera footage seemingly attempting to gain access to another vehicle.

Kahler is then caught on video driving up to the hotel in a maroon Honda Accord police said was stolen from the 2200 block of North Frederic Street. When he arrived at the hotel, officers were speaking with the child.

Body camera video shows the child running to the vehicle and getting in when Kahler appears to pull a weapon and points it at one of the officers.

The officer then fires three shots, striking Kahler as the child screams, “Hey! He’s my dad! No! Stop! No!”

Another officer takes the child away from the scene as officers surround the vehicle.

Kahler was ultimately taken to a nearby trauma center where he died from his wounds. Police said the child was unharmed and taken into protective custody.

Police said a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene. Police said it had been previously reported stolen out of Las Vegas.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation, Burbank PD said.