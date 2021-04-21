LOMA LINDA (CBSLA) – A young woman is fighting for her life after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Loma Linda University Medical Center is treating one of the six patients who developed a rare blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Emma Burkey, 18, of Las Vegas, suffered a seizure around April 1 and was flown by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center in an induced coma, according to a spokesperson for the family. She underwent three brain surgeries to repair blood clots.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been put on pause after multiple clotting cases have emerged.
Doctors said her case is so rare that the odds are less than one in a million.
Family and friends of Burkey are hopeful she will be okay.
"She is breathing on her own and responding to some cues from doctors," said Heiden Ratner, a family friend.
