MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — A vote could take place Tuesday in the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on the future of Bruce’s Beach, a parcel of oceanfront property along the sandy shores of Manhattan Beach which was seized from a Black family nearly a century ago.

The land, just north of the Manhattan Beach Pier, was once owned by Willa and Charles Bruce, a young Black couple. Back in 1912, they purchased the land at the Strand and 26th Street and opened Bruce’s Lodge — the first resort on the West Coast that served Black Americans.

However, in a time of segregation, the business did not sit well with the predominantly white neighborhood, and later the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1929, the city of Manhattan Beach took the land using eminent domain, and the property sat vacant for decades before eventually being given to the state and ultimately to L.A. County, which turned it into a city park.

Bruce’s Beach is now home to the L.A. County Lifeguard Training Headquarters. But a decades-long push to return the property to the Bruce family came to a head earlier this month, when Supervisor Janice Hahn unveiled a plan to do just that.

Acting on a motion by Hahn, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors could take two votes Tuesday: one to direct the county’s chief executive officer to come up with a plan to return the property to the family, and another to sponsor California State Senate Bill 796, legislation required to make the transfer possible.

Old contracts make the entire process tricky. When L.A. County acquired the property from the state, it came with restrictions on how ownership can and cannot be transferred. SB 796 would remove the restrictions and allow the Bruce family to reclaim ownership of the land.

“Hopefully all of us here can begin to right a wrong that happened 100 years ago,” Hahn said in an April 9 news conference.

On April 6, the Manhattan Beach City Council adopted a resolution acknowledging and condemning the city’s actions of a century ago involving Bruce’s Beach. But the resolution did not include an apology to the family. The council did agree to install new historical markers at the site.

The city park has borne a variety of names over the years. But it was not until 2006 that the city agreed to rename the park “Bruce’s Beach” in honor of the evicted family. That honor, however, has been derided by critics as a hollow gesture toward the family.

During Hahn’s announcement, a family spokesperson said he hoped returning the land would help repair the damage his family has suffered.

“We want restoration of our land, restitution for the loss of enterprise and punitive damages,” Duane Shepherd, the Bruce family historian, said.

Anthony Bruce, a descendant of Willa and Charles, told the Los Angeles Times last year that the beach is his family’s “legacy,” and its fate “has haunted my family for ages.”

If the plan is approved, the county will have 60 days to create a timeline for the land transfer and determine whether or not the lifeguard station will have to move. While many details remain, county leaders see this as a chance to right a century-old wrong.

“I feel like the only thing we can do is to return it,” Hahn said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)